'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestants give musical homage to Sunny Deol with rendition of ‘Betaab’ songs

Mumbai, Oct 21 The contestants of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 Abdul Shaikh and Ranita Banerjee paid a heartfelt tribute to superstar Sunny Deol, as they gave a captivating duet performance on the latter’s iconic songs 'Badal Kyu' and 'Jab Hum Jawan’, from his debut film 'Betaab’.

This weekend, the audience will see an entertainment extravaganza as the star cast of ‘Gadar 2’ - Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur will be seen gracing the ‘Gadar 2 success party’ special episode. In this special episode, contestants showcased their utmost talent to leave an impression on the judges and guests.

The performance by Abdul and Ranita not only captivated the audience, but also made a lasting impact on both the judges and guests. The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

Neeti Mohan commended them, hailing their rendition as a heartfelt tribute to Sunny Paaji.

She said: “Abdul and Ranita you have added a romantic vibe on stage today and I think romantic songs are simple melodies, but singers have to keep a note on doing these movements while they are singing, which I can see in your performance.”

“Moreover, both of you performed really well and I believe every word of the performance was sung beautifully. Abdul, I'd like to acknowledge that while we've often associated your performances with paying homage to the late singer KK, today you genuinely paid tribute to the legendary Sunny Paaji,” Neeti added.

Himesh said: “After listening to your performance I can say that it is very difficult to keep the freshness of these legendary songs. Typically, songs from the 90s era aren't attempted often, but today, Abdul and Ranita, your rendition truly stood out, showcasing exceptional talent. This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has undeniably showcased unparalleled talent, and it's evident that all the contestants can effortlessly excel in any musical genre."

