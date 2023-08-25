'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' set to return with new format of spontaneous challenges

Mumbai, Aug 25 The upcoming edition of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will feature a new format that includes spontaneous challenges thrown at contestants by the judges after one has delivered an outstanding act in a particular style or genre. Rather than a set template with weekly rounds one is familiar with, this challenging environment will stimulate a competitive edge to contestants.

The show will see Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik in the judges panel and Aditya Naryan returning as the host. Earlier months ago, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa announced a nation-wide hunt for ‘OG’ voices across India. For the first time ever, the audition process went paperless – led by a strong digital leg and even the on-ground phase saw negligible use of paper.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya said: "Although I have been a part of several seasons of this reality show, each season has left me surprised with the kind of talent that has performed on this stage. I truly believe that it is going to be a real treat to watch these raw gems perform, and a brilliant opportunity for them would be to get a chance to sing a song that will be released by Zee Music. The idea is to specifically look for OG singers so that we can give fresh and new voices to our Indian music industry.”

Judge Anu Malik said: “I am really excited to be part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa once again, and after witnessing the amazing performances of the new talent during the audition episodes, Himesh, Neeti and I will ensure that we do justice to them by guiding them to the best of our abilities. I believe the franchise has nurtured exceptional talent over the last few decades, and this year as well, the audience will get to watch extraordinary talent perform some mesmerising songs.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will premiere on August 26 and air every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

