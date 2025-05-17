Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi celebrates International Museum Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): This International Museum Day on Sunday, May 18, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi is the ultimate destination for culture lovers.

From ancient artefacts and contemporary exhibitions to immersive digital art and hands-on workshops, there's something to spark visitors' imagination with experiences continuing all month long.

At the heart of it all is Louvre Abu Dhabi, offering free entry for UAE residents on 18 May from 10 am to midnight (galleries open until 8.30 pm).

Visitors can explore global masterpieces, including Kings and Queens of Africa, a powerful exhibition running until May 25, celebrating the legacy and leadership of African monarchs through art and artefacts.

Families can drop by the Children's Museum, where Picturing the Cosmos blends art, science and play in a creative space made for young minds.

Plus, on 18 May, art lovers can join the final Drawing at the Museum session (4.30 pm-6.30 pm), where a museum educator leads guests through sketching techniques inspired by the permanent collection.

For a different kind of brushstroke, Bassam Freiha Art Foundation is hosting a textured art workshop, Art Beyond the Surface, on 27 May at 6 pm. The hands-on session encourages creative exploration through touch, texture and layered technique, no experience needed.

A short stroll away, Manarat Al Saadiyat continues to be a vibrant hub for creativity. Its Art Studio offers daily workshops and drop-in sessions for all ages, covering everything from ceramics to painting.

Meanwhile, a major exhibition in collaboration with the Seoul Museum of Art is on show until June 30, spotlighting Korea's dynamic contemporary art scene through bold themes and boundary-pushing works.

Looking ahead, Saadiyat Island continues to shape the future of culture in the region with the much-anticipated arrival of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. These landmark institutions will add even more depth, diversity and global relevance to the island's already rich cultural offering. (ANI/WAM)

