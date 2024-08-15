Sacrifices of Balochs against British inspire struggle against Pakistan: BNM

Awaran [Pakistan], August 15 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a meeting in Awaran, Pakistan, on August 11, 2024, to commemorate Balochistan's independence from British rule.

Addressing a meeting of the BNM's Awaran-Mashkai zone, he highlighted that the sacrifices of the Baloch people from that era continue to inspire the current struggle against Pakistan, as per a statement released by BNM on Thursday.

"Balochistan's independence from Britain on August 11 was achieved through immense sacrifices. These sacrifices continue to inspire our struggle against Pakistan," Baloch stated during the meeting held on August 11, 2024.

Other BNM members who attended the meeting included Central Committee Member Chief Aslam Baloch, Zone President Mehran, and Vice President Talar Naz. The meeting was coordinated by the Deputy Secretary of the Zone, Sagaar.

They pointed out that following the end of British rule and Balochistan's declaration of independence on August 11, Britain aimed to safeguard its regional interests by partitioning India. This partition resulted in the formation of Pakistan, which then forcibly occupied Balochistan. Since Pakistan's occupation on March 27, 1948, resistance from the Baloch has continued.

BNM members reaffirmed their commitment to defending their homeland and fulfilling their dreams. They noted that the Pakistani state is actively working to undermine their pursuit of freedom.

"On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to making any sacrifice necessary to defend our homeland," said BNM leaders.

They asserted that advancing this struggle is the responsibility of all, and they must diligently adhere to it.

"We must remain vigilant, as the state is actively working to undermine our pursuit of freedom," said Baloch leaders.

Additionally, they also noted the extensive list of Balochs who gave their lives for Balochistan's freedom and to advance the party's policies.

"As ideological partners of these martyrs, we have to fulfil their dreams and aspirations," they added.

Earlier, Faheem Baloch, leader of the UK chapter of BNM, previously highlighted the atrocities inflicted by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, including opening fire on peaceful protesters and killing and abducting many. Despite these challenges, the Baloch people continue their struggle for independence.

Faheem stated, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a political movement, gave a call for the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28 and thousands of people around Balochistan started moving towards Gawadar city and Pakistani state establishments tried their best to stop them and in different areas. They opened fire on them and killed many people but still, the people of Balochistan resisted without fear of their firing, without fear of killings."

