"Saddening": PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Kuwait fire incident; assures Indian embassy's assistance

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident in Kuwait which took place early Wednesday.

PM Modi expressed his sadness over the fire mishap in Kuwait City adding that his thoughts are with the family and close ones of the victims of the incident.

He further assured that the Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the concerned authorities for further assistance.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

Over 40 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in the Kuwait fire incident.

Among those 50, over 30 have been Indian workers who are currently getting treated in the hospitals in Kuwait.

The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared on X.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now.

Moreover, envoy Swaik also paid a visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where reportedly, 11 injured workers were admitted.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also visited the incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation and emphasised that the embassy is in touch with the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Further, the Indian embassy has also put an emergency helpline number and has urged all the concerned people to connect over the helpline for updates.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed shock over the deaths of over 40 people in a fire in the city of Kuwait.

Jaishankar further expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured people early and full recovery.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added in his post.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, as per Al Jazeera.

