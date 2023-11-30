Sadhguru emphasizes need for 'heavyweight leaders' at COP28 Summit for global significance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28 (the 28th Conference of the Parties), spiritual guru Sadhguru stressed on Wednesday that the presence of heavyweight leaders is crucial to give significance to the summit.

"Significant people will come, and they will take the conversation forward, but still, the presence of heavyweight leaders is important to give significance to COP28," he said while speaking to ANI.

Sadhguru further emphasized that the significance of the event may diminish if it is not acknowledged by the assembly of people.

"If you don't give that significance to the given assembly of people, then the significance of the event itself may go down, and in future the COP29, 30, that comes, may not find the necessary significance if world leaders choose to opt out of it," he said.

"In that sense, it will be a big loss," he added.

Moreover, Sadhguru highlighted that it is the teams that do the work and take things ahead.

"In terms of discussions and taking these things ahead, it is the teams that do the work, those teams will be there definitely," he stated.

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 30 to December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

It takes place every year and is the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change, with almost complete membership from every country in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

More than 70,000 delegates are expected to attend COP28, including the member states (or parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, journalists, and various other experts and stakeholders are also among the participants.

