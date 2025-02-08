"Safety of diplomatic premises is responsibility of host government": MEA on vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence

New Delhi [India], February 8 : In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri responded to queries regarding the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka.

"You are aware of our statement that we have made recently with regard to the unfortunate incidents relating to the residence of Sheikh Mujib. We would also like to point out that the safety of diplomatic premises is the responsibility of the host government, and I have no doubt that the Bangladesh authorities are fully aware of their responsibilities in this regard", he said.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalised Rahman's residence in Dhaka, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, according to the Dhaka Tribune, citing UNB. Many protestors climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage sections of the historic house.

India condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

In response to media queries about the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added.

