Sagar Bandhu: Indian rescue operations save lives, provide medical aid in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 1 : The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have carried out extensive rescue and relief operations across several parts of Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a series of updates on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the progress of the operations.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu update. NDRF teams in Action. The @NDRFHQ personnel carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, Puttalam and Badulla areas of Sri Lanka."

"Operation Sagar Bandhu update. Relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka through Mi-17 helicopters of @IAF_MCC. Evacuated 34 citizens, including children, from Kotmale to Colombo. They also distributed medical aid and food supplies."

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar shared that INS Sukanya entered Trincomalee with relief materials.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Swinging into swift action, India has helped its neighbour with HADR operations, rescue, and relief efforts to provide aid and assistance to the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft landed in Colombo on Sunday carrying disaster response supplies.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

The scale and speed of these missions underscore India's steadfast commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in its hour of need, as the Indian Air Force delivers swift, coordinated, and compassionate HADR support under challenging conditions.

At least 334 people have been confirmed dead, while 370 remain missing in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

