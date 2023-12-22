Sai Dharam Tej: Feel proud looking back at the long way Telugu cinema has come

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actor Sai Dharam Tej has penned a note on ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ releasing alongside Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ and ‘Aquaman’. Tagging it as a “marvellous feat”, he said that the Prabhas-starrer makes equal presence felt alongside a Hindi and Hollywood film.

Sai Dharam Tej took to X and shared the heartwarming note which he captioned: “Cinema is winning” with the hashtags Telugu Film Industry, Hindi Film Industry and Hollywood.

He wrote: “It feels so proud & fantastic looking back at the long way Telugu cinema has come. With #Salaar making our equal presence felt alongside a Hindi film #Dunki & Hollywood film #Aquaman, it is definitely a marvellous feat that we were hoping to achieve very long back and it's come to life this day.”

“Three magnificent and beautiful industries are coming together on the same day to deliver us an immeasurable cinematic experience feels surreal,” he added.

He said that the borders are now even more blurred and collectively cinema is standing tall today.

The 'Bro' actor said that it’s a “warm way to bid farewell to 2023.”

“Thank you to everyone who envisioned & brought this moment to life. What a comeback year you have delivered Shah Rukh Khan sir. Congratulations on hat-trick success with #Dunki And to my dear Prabhas anna set the reels on fire. Best wishes to #Aquaman,” he concluded.

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is a Telugu epic action drama film directed by Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

