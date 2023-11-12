Saiee M. Manjrekar has exciting Diwali plans, shares her childhood memory

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actress Saiee M. Manjrekar, who made her debut with ‘Dabangg 3’ and received unanimous praise for her work in the trilingual film ‘Major’, has shared her plans for Diwali.

Talking about whatherdaylooks like on the occasion ofDiwali, the actress told IANS: “I’mcelebrating with my friends and family. We’re having a couple of parties and I’mso excited to dress up and decorate the house.”

The festive vibe has gripped theManjrekarhouse and the excitement extends to theDiwalispread as well.

Sharing what she will gorge on on the auspiciousday, the actress said: “Besan ladoo, shankarpali and chivda, basically everything mom makes at home and we love to indulge."

The actress also shared one precious childhood memory ofDiwalias she said: “Making the rangoli with my cousins and making a fort with stones and other spare things was so much fun. Oh and also putting Uttan ondiwalimorning.”

Saieeis the daughter of actor-director MaheshManjrekar who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Natsamrat’ and others.

She madeherdebut as a child artiste with the Marathi film ‘Kaksparsh’, worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in multilingual film ‘Dabangg 3’ andher2022 film ‘Major’ was a trilingualreleasestarring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh.

The actress, who has teamed up with Telugu star Ram Pothineni forhernext film, has two films lined up for therelease, ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in which she will share the screen with Punjabi music star Guru Randhawa, and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ which is helmed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘Special 26’ fame.

