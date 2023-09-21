Saif bin Zayed attends Rabdan Academy's graduation 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 21 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended Rabdan Academy's Graduation 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

He personally handed certificates to more than 600 graduates, representing various master's, bachelor's, and diploma programmes. Among them, 37 graduates earned distinction with honours, and 85 achieved the rank of excellence.

The master's programmes saw 114 male and female students graduate, while the various bachelor's programmes had 431 male and female graduates. Additionally, 67 male and female students successfully completed diploma and higher diploma programmes.

He congratulated the graduates and their parents on their graduation, extending his wishes for more pioneering achievements and successes in their practical lives, aligning with their aspirations and wise leadership's vision.

He emphasised the crucial role the graduates would play in various national entities and the importance of applying the knowledge and skills acquired from this Strategic Educational Institution to strengthen national resilience at various levels.

Sheikh Saif encouraged the graduates to persistently enhance their skills and knowledge to adapt to global changes, meet the leadership's aspirations in empowering the Emirati people, and supply the national institutions with proficient national experts exhibiting top-notch competence and professionalism.

He also commended Rabdan Academy for bolstering the national resilience system through a combination of academic and vocational education. Moreover, he appreciated the Academy's efforts in creating specialised academic and training programmes of international calibre in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, delivered a welcoming speech to the audience, expressing gratitude to Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his support of the Academy. He emphasised the significance of this momentous occasion, marking the culmination of a journey filled with hard work, as the Academy proudly graduates a new generation of skilled Emirati professionals dedicated to serving and safeguarding the UAE's security, safety and prosperity.

Furthermore, Morse highlighted that the Academy has defined clear strategic objectives to foster the personal growth of its students, equip them with essential knowledge and skills, and empower them to excel in their professional lives, which, in turn, will enrich their experiences and enable them to unlock their full potential, becoming active contributors in their society.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for Rabdan Academy as it celebrated the first batch of 114 postgraduate students from specialised programmes in M.Sc. in Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence, M.Sc. in Intelligence Analysis and M.Sc. in Policing and Security Leadership, who joined more than 600 graduates at the event.

The graduates expressed their pride in completing this crucial phase of their academic and professional journey at Rabdan Academy, acknowledging the Academy's significant role in preparing and qualifying them according to the highest global standards, while also fostering their leadership qualities and equipping them with the utmost skills and knowledge to embark on a pioneering path in their careers.

The graduation ceremony was attended by senior officials, dignitaries, members of the Board of Trustees of Rabdan Academy, senior management from strategic partners, academic and administrative bodies, representatives from national scholarship organisations, state guests, parents of students and others. (ANI/WAM)

