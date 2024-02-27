Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 41st Arab Interior Ministers Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 27 (ANI/WAM): Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia, received, at Carthage Palace, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Arab Interior Ministers on the occasion of their participation in the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif headed the UAE delegation that participated in the meetings of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council in Tunisia.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed conveyed to the Tunisian President the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and continued support for the success of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

The session was attended by the Ministers of the Interior of the Arab countries, high-ranking security delegations, in addition to representatives of the League of Arab States, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), representatives of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the Arab Police Sports Federation.

The current session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council discussed a number of topics related to enhancing joint Arab action and coordination in the security and police fields.

Upon his arrival in Tunisia, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE were received by Kamel Feki, Minister of the Interior of Tunisia; Mohammad bin Ali Kuman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council; Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia; and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor