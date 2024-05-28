Saif bin Zayed meets Serbia's Vice President for National Security

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Aleksandar Volin, Vice President of the Republic of Serbia for National Security.

During their meeting, they discussed various issues aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the police and security fields, and explored ways to enhance cooperation to serve the interests of both countries and promote constructive international collaboration in safeguarding societies.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with several officers. From the Serbian side, Danica Savovic, Charg d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Abu Dhabi, was present. (ANI/WAM)

