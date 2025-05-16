Saif bin Zayed meets Slovak Interior Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Matus Sutay Istok, Minister of Interior of the Slovak Republic.

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the Slovak Interior Minister discussed several topics related to enhancing security cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to further strengthen it to achieve the vision of the two countries' leaderships. They also emphasised the importance of taking this cooperation to broader horizons.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised their interest in building qualitative cooperation based on mutual trust and joint action. Views were also exchanged on strengthening security partnerships and intensifying coordination to confront cross-border challenges, based on a firm belief in the importance of international solidarity to enhance the security and stability of societies.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of Ministry officers, along with members of the delegation accompanying the Slovak Minister. (ANI/WAM)

