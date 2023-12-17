Saif, Kareena jet off for Christmas vacation; Taimur, Jehangir hold hands at airport

Mumbai, Dec 17 Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday were spotted at the airport, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the Pataudi family were heading out for a Christmas vacation.

The video shows Kareena in a white formal shirt, paired with blue flared denims, red half sleeves jacket and brown boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail and earrings. The ‘Refugee’ actress was seen holding a big black handbag.

Saif wore a grey half sleeves tee shirt, blue denims, green half sleeves puffer jacket and a red cap.

We can see in the video that the little Jeh was holding the hand of his elder brother Taimur, while they entered the airport.

Saif is seen saying to the paparazzi: “Thank You and Happy Christmas”.

Recently, Taimur was seen performing at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

On the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Saif has ‘Devara’ in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor