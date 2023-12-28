Saif talks about his eye injury, gives a glimpse of his dark humour

Mumbai, Dec 28 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’, recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with his mom Sharmila Tagore. During the episode showed his dark sense of humour as he walked down the memory lane to when he injured his cornea.

The mother-son equation was on full display during the episode and the two actors spoke candidly on many subjects.

During a segment in the show, KJo asked Sharmila if Saif was a brat growing up.

The actress, who admitted of her “putra-moh”, took Saif’s side, and said: “I wouldn’t say he was a brat but he caused anxiety all around. I never quite knew what he was up to. Once he was playing with bows and arrows with his cousin and the tip of the arrow went into his eye, his cornea got…Now everybody that looks at him says that there is a scar there.”

That’s when Saif chimed in, as he said: “I couldn’t see out of one eye properly and people would say that I am copying my father because my father couldn’t see out of one eye.”

A surprised KJo said: “But that’s not the way…” but Sharmila said that Saif is exaggerating it a bit as he could properly see with both his eyes.

