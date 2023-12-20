Salesforce acquires automated commission management platform Spiff

New Delhi, Dec 20 Enterprise software major Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a provider of a new class of incentive compensation management (ICM) software, for an undisclosed sum.

Once the acquisition closes, the Spiff organisation will join Sales Cloud, working to enhance Salesforce’s Sales Performance Management solutions by providing customers with a trusted platform to increase visibility, supercharge selling and unlock growth.

“Spiff connects what sellers want – transparent compensation – with what sales leaders want – compensation planning built into CRM that aligns behaviours to strategic outcomes,” said Ketan Karkhanis, EVP & GM, Sales Cloud.

The addition of Spiff to Salesforce will empower CROs to better align with financial and sales operations teams to easily self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and understand the factors propelling revenue performance to drive top-line growth.

“I’m excited about the future of Spiff and about what this means for the world of SPM and ICM in general,” says Jeron Paul, CEO of Spiff.

Spiff is available on the Salesforce AppExchange and has partnered with Salesforce for years.

More than 70 per cent of Spiff’s customers use Sales Cloud as their CRM.

Spiff is also a Salesforce Ventures portfolio company.

The acquisition is expected to occur in the first quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor