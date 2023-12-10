Salma Agha lauds 'Indian Idol 14' contestant on her iconic track 'Dil Ke Armaan'

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress-singer Salma Agha, who graced the stage of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, complimented contestant Adya Mishra’s performance on the song ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye’, and said she is in perfect harmony with her singing.

The 1982 romantic drama ‘Nikaah’ stars Raj Babbar and Salma Agha in the lead roles. The iconic track 'Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Me Bah Gaye' is sung by Salma, and she also won the award for ‘Best Female Playback Singer’ for the song.

'Indian Idol 14’ celebrated Raj Babbar, and the contestants paid him a musical tribute.

Faridabad’s Adya showcased her versatility by singing 'Mee Raat Takali’ from the 1977 classic Marathi film ‘Jait Re Jait’, and ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye’.

Complimenting Adya’s performance, Raj Babbar said: “Your singing is infused with emotion. I must say, Salma Agha, who herself was a singer and actor in the song ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye’, must have sung with the same passion as you did".

“Coming to ‘Mee Raat Takali,’ the visuals of the song evoked a sense of inspiration and aspiration and these are the exact qualities I felt during your performance. The way you sang the song, reminded me of Smita Patil, on whom the song was picturised,” added Raj.

Salma shared: “You are in perfect harmony with your singing, the melody and rhythm reflect a meticulous process, and I appreciated that when listening to you sing. You truly understand your craft."

Judge Shreya Ghoshal also lets the celebrity guests know that Adya, who is a star performer, is all of 17 years old, and yet, with the power of her voice, she has successfully managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone.

Complimenting Adya, Shreya said, “The emotions conveyed through your performance will be etched in our memories for years to come. The way you delivered the songs was truly exceptional, and I must acknowledge that you possess extraordinary talent.”

Salma also extended her gratitude to Raj Babbar, who was her first co-star when she entered the world of acting with the film ‘Nikaah.’

The show airs on Sony.

