Salman calls ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from ‘Tiger 3’ one of the best dance tracks of his career

Mumbai, Oct 22 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’, has said that the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from the film is one of the best dance tracks of his career.

Salman is once again reuniting with actress Katrina Kaif in the film for the third time in the ‘Tiger’ franchise as the two will reprise their characters off super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the Spy Universe.

Elaborating on the same, Salman said: “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky high. I’m very confident that ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ will make people happy.”

He added: “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ does this too and becomes a global hit!”

‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ is a party track and has been composed by Pritam with lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The song will hit the airwaves on Monday.

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12.

