Salman gives a bear hug to Abhishek Bachchan at Anand Pandit's b’day party
By IANS | Published: December 22, 2023 12:37 PM2023-12-22T12:37:34+5:302023-12-22T12:40:08+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 22 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan at producer-distributor Anand Pandit’s birthday bash with a big bear hug and the video has gone viral.
A video from the party shows Salman warmly welcoming Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek with a hug.
A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram capturing the moment.
The clip shows, Salman wishing Anand Pandit. Amitabh then comes in and the 'Dabangg' star approaches the thespian greeting him with a handshake and a warm hug.
Following Amitabh, Abhishek greets film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, later sharing a bear hug with Salman. The two were seen having a conversation as well.
This was a rare sighting as Salman and Abhishek, who have been seldom seen exchanging pleasantries. The two share some history as Salman and actress Aishwarya Rai were in a relationship.
However, the actress later tied the knot with Abhishek in 2007. The two have a daughter named Aradhya.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor