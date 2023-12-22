Salman gives a bear hug to Abhishek Bachchan at Anand Pandit's b’day party

Mumbai, Dec 22 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan at producer-distributor Anand Pandit’s birthday bash with a big bear hug and the video has gone viral.

A video from the party shows Salman warmly welcoming Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek with a hug.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram capturing the moment.

The clip shows, Salman wishing Anand Pandit. Amitabh then comes in and the 'Dabangg' star approaches the thespian greeting him with a handshake and a warm hug.

Following Amitabh, Abhishek greets film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, later sharing a bear hug with Salman. The two were seen having a conversation as well.

This was a rare sighting as Salman and Abhishek, who have been seldom seen exchanging pleasantries. The two share some history as Salman and actress Aishwarya Rai were in a relationship.

However, the actress later tied the knot with Abhishek in 2007. The two have a daughter named Aradhya.

