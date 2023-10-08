Salman Khan shares picture with his 'piece of heart', sends fans in frenzy

New Delhi, Oct 8 Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his Diwali release in the form of 'Tiger 3', on Sunday shared a picture of himself with a mystery girl and said that he will always have her back.

In his post, he called the girl “a piece of my heart” and wrote that he will always have her back.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor posted a picture of himself holding this mystery girl with the tease: “Sharing a little piece of my heart tomorrow” while captioning the post: “I’ll always have your back.”

Both Salman Khan and the mystery girl donned complete glimmering white tracksuits as the superstar closely held on to this girl while her back faced the camera.

The girl had long black wavy hair while Salman Khan was giving an eye gesture which made him seem both lost in thought while also looking simultaneously wholesome.

Naturally, fans and netizens were caught by surprise and kept on wondering who this girl is who has the ‘Dabbang’ star so hooked, though his lips were sealed.

While some asked whether this was their future ‘bhabhi’ and if he was finally going to marry someone, others made the speculation that the girl in question was in fact just his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and this whole picture was nothing romantic.

The actor’s ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani also commented and wrote, “Love this (heart emoji)”. The ‘Tiger’ franchise star had a long standing romance with the 'Tridev' actress and this piece of romance was in fact one of the most trending topics, back during their early days as they dated from 1986 till the 1990s before officially calling it quits in 1994.

On the work front, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor is gearing up for his latest film ‘Tiger 3’ where he will continue his work in the YRF Spy Universe as the rogue Indian spy alongside fellow star Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger 3’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

