Salt Lake City Shooting: One Injured After Gunshots Fired During 'No Kings' Protest, Suspect Arrested (Watch Video)

At least one protester was injured after a gunman fired several shots during the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The incident took place near 200 South State Street during the agitation by over 4,000 people who were marching between Pioneer Park and the Federal Building on Saturday, June 4 (local time). The suspected shooter was arrested by Law enforcement agents after the incident.

BREAKING: Shots fired during 'No Kings' protest in Salt Lake City, Utah; no word on victims.

pic.twitter.com/5FwH8gnUr7 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 15, 2025

A video recorded during the 'No Kings' agitation by a protester from a mobile phone captured the scenes from the site, where gunshots can be heard from the crowd. People with protest placards in their hands were seen running in panic after the shooting.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: 4 Killed, Over 90 Injured As Tehran Strikes Multiple Locations; Visuals Emerge.

"We are investigating a shooting possibly associated with the demonstration near 200 South State Street," said the Salt Lake City Police Department on a X post.

We are investigating a shooting possibly associated with the demonstration near 200 South State Street.



We have multiple law enforcement units in the area trying to verify information and to determine if there is a victim.



We have a person of interest in custody.



We are… pic.twitter.com/sRBU5bTrma — Salt Lake City Police Department (@slcpd) June 15, 2025

"We have multiple law enforcement units in the area trying to verify information and to determine if there is a victim. We have a person of interest in custody. We are asking people to leave to leave the demonstration safely and orderly," added further.

In the further update on the injured person, the Salt Lake City Police informed that the injured person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. "Officers are asking people to leave safely and orderly. This remains a very fluid situation," said in a latest update.

The shooter being arrested pic.twitter.com/ZSZh823Meu — Emily (@emilylazzell) June 15, 2025

Another video has emerged from Pioneer Park, said to be a shooter, who has been arrested by the law enforcement officials at the building, written 102. Chaos in the area as people and protestors present on the street are running for their lives.

Several law enforcement units and ambulances were seen responding to the scene shortly after 8 pm, according to KUTV. The protests coincide with President Donald Trump's joint military celebration of his 79th birthday and the 250th birthday of the US Army. Officers said that the protest was permitted, and cops were present at the scene to respond to public safety threats and manage traffic.