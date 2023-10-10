Samantha does oil pulling for oral hygiene: 'Doesn't look cool but works'

Mumbai, Oct 10 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her day to day life updates, now shared her daily oral hygiene routine, saying how it plays an important part to maintain one’s health.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a video wherein she can be seen using cute dog filter, and doing oil pulling.

The actress is wearing a tie-dye Tshirts, with her pet dog playing behind her.

Along with the video, she wrote: “Some of the things that have become a part of my daily routine.. Doesn't look particularly cool but works."

“Pulling oil is part of my daily oral hygiene plan and an important part to maintain your health. It supports and improves the excretion of toxins caused by numerous troubles and diseases,” shared Samantha.

She further jotted down: “It is especially helpful with the following. Indisposition of the jaw, loosening of the teeth. Periodontosis, gum bleeding. Aphthea in the mouth, decay. Headache, migraine. Chronical sinusitis, digestive problems. Exposure to environmental toxins. Non-specific exposure to toxins. Fatigue, faintness, abnormal fatigue.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Kushi’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy is directed by Shiva Nirvana. She will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel’, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor