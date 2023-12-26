Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her ‘instant camera-face’
Mumbai, Dec 26 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Christmas treated her fans with her “instant camera face.”
Samantha on December 25, took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera and smiling. She is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an ivory dress with yellow light falling upon her.
She wrote: “Instant camera face.”
The actress then shared another picture having a pouty expression and wrote: “Intermittent fasting,” probably suggesting that she cannot eat outside as she is following a diet regime.
Last year, Samantha had announced that she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis and had also talked about taking a break from work.
On the acting front, Samantha’s latest release included Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan.
