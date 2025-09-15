Samara Film Festival showcases BRICS+ films in cultural celebration

Moscow [Russia], September 15 : Cinema lovers in Russia's Samara will witness a vibrant exchange of cultures as the 18th International Film Festival 'Salt of the Earth' opens its doors from September 16 to 20.

Adding a global dimension to the event, the TV BRICS International Media Network will present a selection of films from BRICS+ countries, offering audiences a glimpse into the traditions, heritage, and contemporary lives of diverse communities worldwide.

The highlight of TV BRICS' contribution will be its special screenings on September 16, which will include programs for school and grammar school students, encouraging young viewers to engage with international storytelling.

The curated line-up promises an enriching cinematic journey.

Nigerian filmmaker Tochukwu Nwaiwu's Discovering Ofala (2023) explores the ancient Igwe chieftaincy ceremony.

From India, Vijay Bhaskaran's short film Therukoothu (2025) revives the energy of South Indian street theatre, while Brazilian director Kellen Casara's Mergulho (2020) captures the inspiring lives of Paralympic athletes.

Completing the selection is Written Heritage (2024), a Russian-Iranian co-production by Emir Valinezhad, focusing on Islamic manuscripts and the history of science and art.

Festival President Maria Serkova emphasised that BRICS+ participation enriches the event by promoting intercultural dialogue, strengthening international ties, and elevating the festival's global recognition.

"These screenings not only introduce audiences to diverse cultures but also spotlight documentaries addressing important social and humanitarian issues," she noted.

This year's edition has been especially competitive, with over 500 submissions received.

The official selection features 50 documentaries competing across five categoriesHere and Now, Times Are Not Chosen, Russian Cathedral, Honour Thy Father and Thy Mother, and Quo Vadis?

In total, 72 films will be screened, offering audiences a diverse and wide-ranging program.

Beyond screenings, the festival will host creative meetings, thematic discussions, an awards ceremony, and the much-anticipated opening gala.

Established by the Volga Historical and Cultural Foundation with support from regional and city authorities, the festival continues its mission to unite filmmakers who share a commitment to universal human values.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor