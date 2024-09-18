Samir Somaiya highlights importance of interfaith dialogue and Congress of World Religions

Astana [Kazakhstan], September 18 : Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, discussed the institution's efforts in fostering intercultural and inter-civilisational dialogue, highlighting its contribution to multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, and multi-cultural societies.

His comments came during an interview with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, where he also spoke about the global relevance of interfaith forums like the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Somaiya emphasised the diverse atmosphere on the university's campuses, with students and faculty from various religious and cultural backgrounds. He noted the role of interfaith dialogue seminars in promoting mutual understanding among the 39,000 students and 2,000 faculty members.

"This culture of understanding is an outcome of a series of 14 Interfaith Dialogue seminars in which participants from various parts of the world have profoundly influenced the students creating an awareness in them about the existence of multiplicity of religions as well as cultures and the values they proclaim," he said.

When asked about the importance of platforms like the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Somaiya pointed to the words of Kazakhstani parliament chairman, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, who expressed confidence that the Congress would become a central space for global interdenominational dialogue.

Somaiya reflected on this, stating, "The Congress proved to be a multipurpose platform for the increasing number of stalwarts from the diverse cultures, religions and ethnicities that added to the value of the Congress not only in number but in quality."

Somaiya also discussed the unique significance of the Congress, saying it sends a message of peace and harmony to the world. "Coexistence among diverse people and faiths and respect for each other is necessary," he noted during the interview with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, highlighting how the Congress serves as a model for other nations and institutions.

On the topic of interfaith dialogue in today's world, Somaiya stressed its role in addressing global challenges like resource scarcity and conflict. "Dialogues help remind us of these shared hopes and responsibilities," he said, advocating for discussions on themes such as inequality, pollution, and peace.

Summing up his perspective on the Congress, Somaiya highlighted the importance of common goals and leaving a better planet for future generations.

