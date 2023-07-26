Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets

Seoul, July 26 In a bid to elevate the foldable experience to a whole new level, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its fifth generation of its Galaxy foldable devices -- Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 -- which are slimmer, lighter and faster than the previous generation.

While Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream 36 colours, Galaxy Z Flip5 will come in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender 34 finishes.

Fold5 will be available in 8GB+512GB and 8GB+256GB internal storages with a 3,700mAh battery. It runs on Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) operating system.

The device has a 10MP selfie camera, along with a rear dual camera (12MP Ultra Wide Camera and 12MP Wide-angle Camera).

The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said that "more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device".

"Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology," he added.

On both the devices, the main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display.

Along with IPX8 3 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge.

The new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.

Providing users with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen, the device, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, offers enhanced graphics and uses AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 can comfortably handle long gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently for less lag and no drop in performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold offers big screen experience, evolving from Multi Window and App Continuity to a wide range of features including Taskbar, drag and drop, and optimisation of third-party apps.

S Pen Fold Edition, introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5, according to the company.

The improved Taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. The enhanced two-handed drag and drop can also ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens.

The 7.6-inch main screen provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing. The peak brightness has increased by more than 30 per cent, up to 1750 nits, for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight, the company said.

Elevating the wearable experience, Galaxy Watch6 series offers 20 per cent larger display, showcasing more text on screen and a larger keyboard.

It has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits coupled with an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature, allowing users to see and do more even under bright sunlight.

Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic come with a 30 per cent slimmer bezel and a 15 per cent thinner rotating bezel, respectively, enhancing the beauty of the signature circle frame.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said Roh.

The new Galaxy Watch6 offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors (total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery), a new personalised heart rate zone feature, blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, the new irregular heart rhythm notification feature, skin temperature tool, menstrual cycle tracking and fall detection.

Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in graphite and silver and in 40mm in graphite and gold colours. Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be available in black and silver finishes in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor