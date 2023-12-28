Samsung's new AI-powered smart fridge to create recipes as per your dietary needs

Seoul, Dec 28 Samsung has said that its AI-powered smart refrigerator -- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+, which it planning to unveil at CES next year, will create recipes based on your dietary requirements.

The refrigerator will equipped with the all-new AI Vision Inside feature, the new Anyplace Induction Cooktop and enhancements to the Samsung Food service.

"We are both proud and excited to be showcasing these upgraded AI and connectivity features, which utilise the latest technology to help everyone take their food and kitchen experiences to the next level," Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

According to the company, the "Personalise" feature powered by the enhanced Food AI will allow users to adapt recipes to reflect their dietary requirements beyond what was previously available -- vegan, fusion -- to accommodate gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free and other diets.

In addition, the new "Image-to-Recipe" feature with the enhanced Vision AI will recognise meals and multiple food items from photographs and explore dishes that can be made with those ingredients.

Lastly, Tailored Meal Plan will analyse users' information by connecting to their Samsung Health profiles to create personalised meals based on their health needs, the company explained.

Another new feature is AI Vision Inside, which uses a smart internal camera that can recognise items being placed in and out of the refrigerator.

This feature is also equipped with "Vision AI" technology, which can identify up to 33 different fresh food items based on a predefined set of training data comprising approximately one million food photographs.

With the food list that is available and editable on the Family Hub+ screen, users can also manually add expiration date information for items that they would like to keep track and the refrigerator sends out alerts through its 32-inch LCD screen for items before reaching that date, the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that its new Anyplace Induction Cooktop and Slide-in Range are each equipped with a 7-inch LCD screen, where users can view the recipes that were selected and saved from the Family Hub+ to assist their meal preparation.

