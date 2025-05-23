San Diego Plane Crash: Drummer Daniel Williams Among 6 Killed After Small Jet Crashes Into Neighbourhood in California (Watch Video)

A small private jet carrying six passengers, along with former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams, crashed into a neighbourhood in San Diego, California, on Thursday morning, May 22. As per the information, a Cessna 550 private business jet crashed into the houses of military families. All onboard confirmed dead as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as a loud explosion occurred after the plane hit houses in the area in the early hours of Thursday, forcing at least 100 residents to flee from their homes.

The crash sparked fires in nearly a dozen homes, cars, and several other structures, forcing families to evacuate immediately. Authorities say the incident occurred during foggy weather conditions. The FAA is still investigating the cause of the crash.

🚨#BREAKING: New surveillance footage captures the moment when a small private business jet crashes into a neighborhood with no survivors on board⁰⁰📌#SanDiego | #California⁰

Watch as Newly released surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a small Cessna 550 private… pic.twitter.com/sltkLoFPHd — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2025

A newly released video shows a terrifying moment when what looks like a thunderbolt strikes the ground, creating a ball of fire.

The accident occurred before 4 am when a business jet crashed into the US Navy-owned houses and exploded. According to the AP report, half a dozen vehicles ignited after jet fuel rolled down the streets.

Also Read | Ukranian F16 goes down after 'incident', pilot ejects safely.

The passengers on the private jet were Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, and two employees, who were among those killed, said the music agency in a statement. Sound Talent Group has represented artists including American pop band Hanson, American singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton and the Canadian rock group Sum 41.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are dead onboard a business jet that has crashed into a neighborhood that houses military families



📌#SanDiego | #California



At this time, multiple emergency crews are on the scene after a small Cessna 550 private business jet crashed early… pic.twitter.com/rpLqANGoxw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2025

The Law enforcement agencies are still at the crash site and investigating the exact cause of the crash. Authorities are still recovering the bodies before releasing an official number and identifying the dead, though there were not believed to be any survivors aboard the flight.

On Wednesday afternoon, Daniel Williams posted on his Instagram that he was boarding the business jet with Shapiro.

At least one home was destroyed with its front heavily burned and its roof partially collapsed and about 10 others suffered damage in Murphy Canyon. However, no injuries or casualties were reported to the residents in San Diego. Some were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries.