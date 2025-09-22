San Francisco Earthquake: 4.3 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Bay Area at 3 AM, No Tsunami Threat

The Bay Area of California was shaken by an earthquake around 3 am (PDT). The region was shaken by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake, reported the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley. The jolts of this quake were felt across California, including San Francisco, the US Geological Survey report added. Residents of California posted on social media platforms that they were woken up by the earthquake and were unable to go back to sleep. Many people reported that they felt sharp shakes, and the alerts on their phones went off.

Initially, it was recorded as a 4.6 magnitude tremor, but later revised down. A green alert was issued for shaking-related fatalities and any economic losses. "There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," the USGS said. But on the contrary, the social media users living in the area claimed that it was the strongest earthquake they had felt for a long time, reported NewsWeek. The impacted region is near the San Andreas Fault, a source of major earthquakes. The San Andreas Fault stretches for roughly 750 miles, running from the Salton Sea in Southern California up to Cape Mendocino in Northern California. Along its path, it passes close to major cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, many residents reported being unable to fall back asleep, with some describing their entire homes as shaking. Light tremors were also detected in Sacramento, about 90 miles from San Francisco, according to the USGS. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that no tsunami threat is expected.