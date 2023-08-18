Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

Mumbai, Aug 18 The upcoming episodes of the television show 'Kundali Bhagya' will feature a cinematic twist as Ayushmann Khurrana (Param) and Ananya Pandey (Pari) from 'Dream Girl 2' join the show.

The Luthra family in the show is getting ready for Kavya's (Minal N. Chandra) sangeet, with Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) arranging a surprise visit for Param and Pari at the Luthra House. Amidst the rituals, Param will sense a connection between Rajveer and Palki, and despite Rajveer not accepting it, Param will assure them that something significant ia about to transpire.

Ayushmann flawlessly executed the scene, leaving the cast and Sana Sayyad in awe of him. The experience of shooting with Ayushmann was enjoyable for everyone involved.

Sharing her experience, Sana Sayyad said: "Surreal and exciting, working alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey was absolutely fantastic! The cinematic twist infused by their presence, especially Ayushmann's intuitive performance, added a whole new dimension to the show. And his assurance that something significant is on the horizon will leave the #PalVeer fans all intrigued. I must say, his flawless execution of the scene left the entire cast and crew, including myself, in complete awe. Shooting with Ayushmann and Ananya was an experience filled with joy and inspiration."

The show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali. The family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Karan tried to find Preeta as they couldn't meet during her prior office visit due to Rajveer's arrest, and on the other hand, Nidhi is making a plan to remove Preeta from her life.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs every night on Zee TV.

