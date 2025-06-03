Sana Yousaf Murder: 17-Year-Old Pakistani TikToker Shot Dead in Islamabad Home

A 17-year-old Pakistani TikToker and influencer, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead in her own home in Islamabad on Monday night, June 2. As per reports, she was murdered by two unidentified individuals who entered his house as guests in Upper Chitral. The assailants fled the scene after firing at her, and police have launched a manhunt to catch the accused.

The body of Sana was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for the postmortem, and an investigation is underway to determine who the shooters were and what the motive was behind the killing of the TikToker who had 4 million followers on Instagram.

Absolutely shocked. A 17-year-old Sana Yousaf, brutally murdered in her own home in Islamabad —what harm could she have possibly done to deserve this? She didn’t deserve this end. Justice must be swift and firm. The killers must be made an example of. This can’t become normal. pic.twitter.com/CCvt0ORsV6 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 2, 2025

According to the police, the suspect had a brief talk with Sana outside her home, after which he opened fire. She received two bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police suspect the assailant may be a relative of the victim.