Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first woman prime minister as LDP, JIP form coalition

Tokyo [Japan], October 20 : Japan is set to get its first woman prime minister as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) agreed on Monday to form a coalition government. The move is expected to secure enough parliamentary support for LDP President Sanae Takaichi in Tuesday's vote for prime minister, according to The Japan Times.

Takaichi, who has been looking for a new political partner, reached an agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Monday evening to formally sign the coalition deal.

With the JIP's backing, Takaichi now appears almost certain to win the parliamentary vote and take charge as Japan's first female prime minister. The JIP holds 35 seats in the Lower House and 19 in the Upper House, giving Takaichi the additional votes needed to form a stable government.

As part of the agreement, both parties will work together on several key reforms, including reducing the number of lawmakers in Japan's parliament by 10 per cent and overhauling the social security system. The JIP's long-standing proposal to make Osaka a "secondary capital" alongside Tokyo is also expected to be included in the joint agenda.

JIP's parliamentary leader, Fumitake Fujita, said that the decision to form a coalition with the LDP had strong support within the party. "There was not a single cautious, opposing, or critical opinion," Fujita told reporters after a party meeting on Sunday.

Takaichi has reportedly offered "several ministerial posts" to JIP members to strengthen the alliance. However, the party has shown reluctance to accept such positions. Former JIP leader Nobuyuki Baba told reporters that none of the party members at Sunday's meeting supported the idea of taking Cabinet posts in Takaichi's administration.

If elected on Tuesday, Takaichi will make history as Japan's first woman prime minister, marking a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor