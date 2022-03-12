Sanctions against Russia may offer opportunities for India's space sector

Chennai, March 12 The US and Europe's economic sanctions against Russia for its military action against Ukraine may throw up economic opportunities for the Indian space sector, instead of burdening it with economic cost, say industry experts.

They also feel that to cash on the opportunities, India should accelerate its satellite launch capabilities, and announce productivity-linked incentive

