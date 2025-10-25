"Sanctions remain one of the most painful blows for Putin," says Zelenskyy, urges US to widen Russian oil sanctions

London [United Kingdom], October 25 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that despite Moscow's attempts to downplay the impact of Western sanctions, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "Russia can signal to the world all it wants that sanctions supposedly don't affect its economy, but everyone can see the truth - gas station lines inside Russia, bankrupt regions, federal budget deficit. Sanctions remain one of the most painful blows for Putin." His comments underline the strain that continued economic pressure is placing on Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year.

Building on this, Zelenskyy on Friday urged the United States to broaden sanctions on Russian oil, pushing for measures to extend beyond two companies to the entire sector. He also pressed for long-range missiles to strengthen Ukraine's ability to strike back at Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president made these remarks during his visit to London, where he met with more than two dozen European leaders. Hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the meeting aimed to reinforce international support for Ukraine and explore strategies to deter future Russian aggression, particularly in the context of a potential ceasefire that could halt the ongoing three-year conflict.

The discussions in London also focused on intensifying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, complementing recent sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States that target Russia's critical oil and gas export earnings. Leaders also addressed ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defence systems and protect its power grid from nearly daily Russian drone and missile attacks as winter approaches.

At a news conference at the UK Foreign Office, Zelenskyy hailed Washington's recent sanctions as "a big step" and emphasized, "We have to apply pressure not only to Rosneft and Lukoil, but to all Russian oil companies." He further highlighted Ukraine's independent measures, saying, "Besides, we are carrying out our own campaign of pressure with drones and missiles specifically targeting the Russian oil sector."

Zelenskyy has specifically called on the United States to provide Tomahawk missiles, a proposal that President Donald Trump has considered but not yet approved, reflecting Kyiv's ongoing efforts to secure advanced weaponry to counter Moscow.

Despite mounting international pressure, Putin has repeatedly refused negotiations with Zelenskyy, insisting that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is justified. Western nations have noted Moscow's skill in exploiting loopholes to evade sanctions, complicating efforts to weaken its war capabilities.

Highlighting Putin's intransigence, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters, "He's rejected the opportunity for talks once again, instead making ludicrous demands for Ukrainian land, which he could not and has not taken by force. Of course, that is a complete non-starter." NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte added that while Putin's objectives remain unchanged, he "is running out of money, troops and ideas."

The London meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" saw Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attend in person, with roughly 20 other leaders joining via video link, demonstrating broad international backing for Ukraine amid Russia's continued aggression.

