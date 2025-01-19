Sanctuary brings hope to stray animals in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 19 The Golden Heart disabled animals rescue shelter, founded in January 2014 by Hnin Si Myint, was a sanctuary for stray animals across the country on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar.

The shelter is home to 850 dogs, 150 cats, 13 cows, and 10 goats rescued from various disturbing situations, including car accidents, knife attacks, and cruel acts involving hot water or acid, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are dedicated to healing not just their bodies but also their spirits, providing them with the care and love they deserve," Hnin Si Myint said.

"My compassion for animals led me to start this shelter. Many of these dogs are stray and rarely get medical care. I want to ensure they receive proper nutrition and spend their last days with less pain," she said.

With over 30 employees, the shelter provides two nutritious meals per day, along with regular cleaning. A monthly expenditure for food amounts to approximately 60 million kyats (about 28,571 U.S. dollars), she said, adding that most of the amount is covered by donations from generous contributors.

In addition to providing daily meals, the shelter prioritised medical care for the animals. This included neutering procedures, treatment for skin diseases, cancer care, and vaccination against infectious diseases and rabies vaccinations, she said.

The Golden Heart shelter thrives thanks to the dedication and compassion of its staff and donors, who play a crucial role in ensuring the shelter operates smoothly.

Having worked at the shelter for nearly seven years, Wai Lin Phyo, 22, handles a wide range of responsibilities, including cleaning, feeding, and assisting with vaccinations.

As for challenges, such as being bitten by newly arrived dogs, he had to remain vigilant and careful when treating and caring for the animals.

Most of the dogs that arrived have suffered from serious diseases and severe conditions such as paralysis. The dedicated team worked tirelessly to save these animals from life-threatening situations, providing them with medical attention and care they desperately needed, he said.

Witnessing their recovery is a rewarding experience, and seeing them regain strength and improve in condition brought immense joy and fulfilment, he added.

"I believe the shelter is a lifeline for stray and disabled dogs who would otherwise perish on the streets," he said.

A former taxi driver, San Taw Moe, 33, joined the shelter about four years ago, initially inspired by his frequent trips transporting injured animals to the hospital, a task refused by other drivers due to smell.

"With my car, I have rescued hundreds of animals, ensuring they receive the care and treatment they need," he said.

"Working here as a dedicated team member is a win-win situation. I can earn a living while performing good deeds," he added.

The shelter has conducted rabies vaccination in nearby streets and monasteries to prevent injuries or deaths caused by rabies, along with neutering to control the stray animal population and fight the spread of rabies.

Widespread participation in rabies vaccination and neutering initiatives can pave the way for a more compassionate and balanced world, the founder of the shelter said.

