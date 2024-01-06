Sanjay Dutt gives 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ to 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Mumbai, Jan 6 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who appeared on the stage of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14' gave a standing ovation, and a ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’ to the contestant Piyush Panwar for his melodious rendition of the songs ‘Na Moonh Chhupa Ke Jiyo’, and ‘Aap ke pahloo mein aakar ro diye’.

The special episode titled as 'Celebrating Sunil and Nargis Dutt', saw the presence of their son Sanjay Dutt.

The actor made a grand entry on the show, amid dhol-tasha.

Owning the spotlight, contestant Piyush, from Jaipur, sang ‘Na Moonh Chhupa Ke Jiyo’ from the 1967 classic ‘Hamraaz’, and ‘Aap ke pahloo mein aakar ro diye’ from the movie ‘Mera Saaya.’

His performances were so impressive that it compelled Sanjay to give him a standing ovation.

Further praising his performance, the ‘Khalnayak’ actor said: “I applaud you and all the contestants present here as it shows that there is an abundance of talent present in our country! I would really like to thank Indian Idol for this.”

Not only this, but he also gives Piyush a ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’ in true ‘Munna Bhai’ style.

Sanjay played the character of ‘Munna Bhai’ in the satirical comedy drama ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It is considered one of the cult films in the Indian cinema.

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.

