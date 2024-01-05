Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis: Wish I had spent more time with her

Mumbai, Jan 5 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got nostalgic as he went down memory lane, remembering his late mother and legendary actress Nargis, and shared how she would ask him to spend more time with her.

Sanjay appeared in the weekend episode of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol Season 14'. The special episode is titled 'Celebrating Sanjay Dutt'.

The actor shares interesting trivia from his time in the entertainment industry, along with memories of his parents making for an intriguing episode.

But it was contestant Ananya Pal, from Kolkata, whose voice is termed as ‘Misthi Dhoi’, and she won everyone's heart yet again with her beautiful rendition of the songs, ‘Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari’ from the 1991 movie 'Saajan', 'Roz Roz Aankhon Tale' from 1986 movie 'Jeeva' and 'Aisa Sama Na Hota' from the 1984 movie 'Zameen Aasmaan'.

Impressed with her performance, Sanjay, who played an anonymous poet in the movie ‘Saajan’, complimented Ananya in a ‘Shayari’ style, saying, “Dil karta hai ki sunta hi jau, aisi pyaari aapki aawaz hai.”

After her performance, judge Shreya Ghoshal requested Sanjay to elaborate on the equation he shared with his father, late Sunil Dutt. He said: "I can only say that sometimes we take our parents for granted, assuming that they will always be there for us. But there was something that my mother had told me that comes to my mind now."

"She used to tell me to spend time with her, to sit with her, because she didn't know when she would leave, and I would regret not having spent enough time together. Now, I feel that if I had listened to her and spent a few hours with her during the day, maybe today I wouldn't have this feeling," added the 'Agneepath' actor.

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

