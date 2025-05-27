Sanjay Jha-led delegation arrives in Singapore to highlight India's 'new normal' against terrorism, meets FM Sim Ann

Singapore City, May 27 The all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha arrived in Singapore on Tuesday as a part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach campaign.

The delegation on Tuesday met Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore, conveying India's policy of 'new normal' in fighting terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

"All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore. The delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's policy of combating terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Singapore posted on X.

The delegation will also meet Singaporean Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think tanks, academia, businesses, media, and the Indian community to convey India's national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism.

"Our all-party Indian parliamentary delegation has arrived in Singapore to further India's global outreach on peace and security. Over the next two days, we will meet with Hon'ble Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think tanks, academia, business, media and the Indian community -- to convey India's national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism," Jha posted on X.

"We are hopeful that this visit will deepen our shared resolve and strengthen India–Singapore cooperation for global peace and security," he added.

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule briefed the delegation led by Jha, setting the context for engagements in Singapore to convey India's resolve to combat terrorism.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar.

After successfully completing their engagements in South Korea and Japan, having firmly articulated India's principled and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism, the delegation reached Singapore to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Monday during their engagement in South Korea, the delegation in their interaction with leading Korean media houses firmly reiterated New Delhi's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and that Operation Sindoor was India's rightful targeted and measured response against terrorism.

The delegation further emphasised that combating terrorism is not India's responsibility alone but a shared challenge for the international community, including South Korea.

