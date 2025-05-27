Sanjay Kumar Jha leads party delegation to Singapore, meets High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule

Singapore, May 27 : The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday held a meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Ambassador Shilpak Ambule, ahead of their meetings with the government officials and think tanks in Singapore.

According to the High Commission of India in Singapore, the delegation will engage with Singaporean ministers, parliamentarians, think tanks, academics, business leaders, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora, with the primary objective of the visit to convey India's "collective resolve against terrorism."

Sharing a post on X, the High Commission of India in Singapore said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Singapore. The delegation will meet with Singaporean Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think-tanks, academia, businesses, media and the Indian community to convey India's national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism."

https://x.com/HCI_Singapore/status/1927128667093696795

A day earlier in Seoul, Jha called out Pakistan's long-standing role in sponsoring cross-border terror. Highlighting the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir on April 22, Jha underscored that the attackers were trained, financed, and sheltered by Pakistan.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor