Sanjay Kumar Jha-led all-party party delegation arrives in Jakarta

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 : The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after concluding their visit to Singapore.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta wrote, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner, Indonesia."

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

A day earlier, Jha, during a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism. Jha made it clear that India will give a fitting reply to any terrorist attack and will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Jha stressed that India is prepared to strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore's support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India's commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The High Commission of India in Singapore, in a press release on Tuesday, said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament, Sanjay Kumar Jha, called on Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs today in Singapore. Sanjay Kumar Jha briefed the Singaporean side on India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism. He highlighted that this delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey India's united resolve against terrorism."

It added, "The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India deemed it essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April terror attack be brought to justice. In response to this heinous act of terror, India launched Operation Sindoor, specifically targeted against the terrorist infrastructure. India's response was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible."

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

