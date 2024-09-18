Sanjay Rana appointed as next Ambassador of India to Morocco: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Sanjay Rana has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Ambassador of India to Bulgaria, the statement said on Wednesday.

Rana is expected to take up the assignment shortly. He will replace Rajesh Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaiswal, an Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1999, presently serves as Joint Secretary in the Ministry, MEA said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and Albania established diplomatic relations in 1956.

Meanwhile, V Venkataraman has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rohitkumar R Vadhwana, IFS officer of batch 2010, who is presently the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Nairobi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Bolivia.

