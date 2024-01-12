SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global role for its business technology platform

New Delhi, Jan 12 Cloud software major SAP on Friday announced to elevate Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, to a global role as the Chief Revenue Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration.

He will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced, the company said in a statement.

“Bawa has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimising their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Bawa bringing those skills to customers around the world,” said Claudio Muruzabal, Chief Business Officer, SAP.

A technology leader with two decades of experience across Asia, Bawa joined SAP India in 2020.

Under his leadership SAP India became one of the company’s fastest-growing global markets, with a focus on some of the subcontinent’s most transformative organisations, including the 50 Indian unicorns which run on SAP today.

“I am excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world,” said Bawa.

Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said that his ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation “will only benefit more customers in this global role.”

