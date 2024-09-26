Sarco Suicide Pod Machine: US Woman Becomes First Person To End Her Life

A chilling message reads, "If you want to die, press this button," as a user steps into the controversial Sarco 'suicide pod.' This futuristic capsule has ignited a global debate on ethics following the case of an American woman suffering from an autoimmune condition, who became the first person to use the pod to end her life.

Authorities have arrested multiple people on suspicion of inciting, aiding, and abetting suicide following the death of a 64-year-old woman on Monday. The portable, 3D-printed pod, referred to as the 'Tesla of euthanasia,' was positioned in a forest near the Swiss-German border, as the woman desired to see the "trees and sky above her" before her passing, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The capsule's creator is Australian doctor Philip Nitschke, often referred to as "Doctor Death," who designed the pod to assist terminally ill patients in ending their lives. Dr. Nitschke’s career has been controversial, marked by confrontations with Australian authorities, leading to the suspension of his medical license in 2014. In an interview with Dutch media, he reported, "She lost consciousness within two minutes, and she died after five minutes." Dr. Nitschke also leads the euthanasia advocacy group Exit International.

How the 'Suicide Pod' Works

Upon entering the machine, the user hears a voice stating, "If you want to die, press this button." For individuals with disabilities who may be unable to press the button, the activation process can also be initiated through eye movement or voice control. However, once activated, there is no option to stop or reverse the procedure.

The pod replaces the typical air composition—21% oxygen and 79% nitrogen—with 100% nitrogen. When the button is pressed, the oxygen level rapidly drops from 21% to 0.05% in under 30 seconds, causing unconsciousness and halting breathing within ten minutes.

The user's final moments are recorded by a camera inside the pod, and the footage is subsequently provided to a coroner.

