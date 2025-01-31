Satellite images reveal China's wartime military complex in Beijing

Taipei [Taiwan], January 31 : Satellite images have revealed that China is constructing a large wartime military complex in its capital, according to US officials, Taiwan News reported.

The satellite images show a 1,500-acre construction site, which China is suspected of beginning in mid-2024. US intelligence officials are analysing the photos, which display holes believed to be for bunkers that could protect Chinese leaders during a conflict.

Renny Babiarz, a former analyst at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said, "Imagery analysis suggests the construction of several possible underground facilities linked via possible underground passageways, although additional data and information is needed to more fully assess this construction."

While no military presence has been observed at the site, there are signs warning against drones or photography. Guards at the site have declined to comment on the project. A former US intelligence official noted that the scale of the new facility suggests it could replace the Western Hills complex as China's primary wartime command centre, reported Taiwan News.

The facility is expected to provide greater security against US "bunker buster" munitions and even potential nuclear attacks.

The Chinese embassy in Washington has denied knowledge of the project details. According to two individuals close to Taiwan's defence ministry, China appears to be constructing a new complex. However, Hsu Yen-chi, a researcher at the Taipei-based Council on Strategic and Wargaming Studies, questioned whether the area could accommodate underground bunkers, suggesting it might instead be used for administrative or large-scale training purposes.

The construction comes ahead of China's 2027 short-term military modernisation goal, coinciding with the People's Liberation Army's centennial, Taiwan News reported.

While Xi Jinping has denied any intentions to invade Taiwan in 2027, US officials claim that the Chinese leader has instructed the PLA to develop the capability to launch an attack by that time.

