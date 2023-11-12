Satisfaction level of Afghan women for their freedom, social life lowest in world: Survey

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 : In a recent survey, the Gallup Institute said that the satisfaction level of Afghan women for their freedom and social life in Afghanistan is at the bottom in comparison to other countries, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Gallup said that just 11 per cent of Afghan women are satisfied with their social freedom in Afghanistan.

Gallup is an American analytics and advisory company based in Washington, D.C.

The Taliban, however, called the survey invalid and said that the suffering of Afghan women has ended now.

As per the Gallup survey, 17 per cent of women in Afghanistan said that they are treated with respect. The survey also stated that women in Afghanistan live in suffering.

The survey said that 11 per cent of Afghan women are satisfied with freedom, but nearly all of the country's women continue to face suffering.

"After talking about consent and dealing with the rights of women who have been deprived of education for more than two years, there are prohibitive commands in the field that caused us not to have our best cadres with us in this period," said Suraya Paikan, a women's rights activist.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid referred to the wars in the country and said that the suffering of Afghan women has ended now.

"The suffering is that the people of Afghanistan, women and men, lived under terror and crime for twenty years; their children and families were killed in front of their eyes. It was a bad situation for Afghans; our women suffered a lot, but now the situation has changed a lot; our women have their dignity and modesty," Zabihullah Mujahid said, as per TOLO News.

In a part of the Gallup Institute's report, concern has been expressed about the deportation of 1,700,000 Afghan refugees from Pakistan and that the lives of the deported women and girls are once again under pressure.

