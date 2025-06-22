Saudi Arabia condemns, denounces violation of Iran's sovereignty after US strikes

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 22 : Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran and while urging for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on X said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America. The Kingdom reaffirms the contents of its statement issued on June 13, 2025, in which it condemned and denounced the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Saudi Arabia has also called on the international community to intensify their efforts for reaching a political solution to end the crisis and achieve security and stability in the region.

It said, "The Kingdom underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation. The Kingdom also calls on the international community to intensify its efforts during this highly sensitive period to reach a political solution that would bring an end to the crisis and open a new chapter for achieving security and stability in the region."

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

US President Donald Trump had announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes and warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved on Saturday (local time).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump's bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities, will change history.

The Israeli Air Force today launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Iran had started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

