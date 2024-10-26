Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Iran, calls for 'utmost restraint'

Riyadh, Oct 26 Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its "condemnation and denunciation" of the Israeli military's action of targeting Iran, which it said is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms.

"The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region.

The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warns of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region," read a statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry.

It called on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region.

Earlier this week, Riyadh had expressed its condemnation "in the strongest terms" of the Israeli forces' bombing of homes in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, and the settlers' storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, renewing its denunciation of the continued flagrant violations by the occupation forces and authorities of international law and international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday the successful completion of "precise and targeted strikes" against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.

These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on October 1, revealed IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Daniel Hagar.

"Our message is clear: anyone who threatens the State of Israel and strives to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price. We proved today that we have the ability to act decisively, and that we are ready, in attack and defense, to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel," said Hagar.

He added: "The IDF has fulfilled its mission. Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new escalation, we will respond."

