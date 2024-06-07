Saudi Arabia Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on triumph in general elections

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party's triumph in the general elections.

This gesture of goodwill signifies the strong diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and India and highlights the mutual respect and cooperation shared between the two nations.

"HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his political party's victory in the general elections," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders also came pouring in at the speed of light.

Earlier today, in a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Senator Penny Wong, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude for a fruitful conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Senator Penny Wong.

In their exchange, Jaishankar emphasised his confidence in the enduring strength of the India-Australia friendship, affirming his commitment to its continued prosperity.

"Good to talk to Penny Wong today. Appreciate her good wishes for the third tenure of the Modi Government. Confident that India-Australia Dosti will continue to prosper," said Jaishankar in a post X.

Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

