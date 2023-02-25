Saudi Arabia displays military might, culture in 'Al-Maserah' parade in 'Founding Day' celebrations

On the concluding ceremony of its three-day 'Founding Day' celebrations, Saudi Arabia on Friday showcased its military might, a plethora of cultures from across the country in 'Al-Maserah' parade bringing Turki Awal Road in Riyadh alive with song and dance.

Armed men and women commandoes, horse riders with swords, several tableaux, and women and children in colourful attires moved on the Turki Awal Road where the nearly three-hour long 'Al-Maserah' parade was organised.

'Al-Maserah' is a huge parade that tells the story of authenticity, connectivity, development, and narration of courage, perfection and generosity that the soldiers of the Saudi Arabian kingdom and its countrymen tell through a parade involving horses, camels and giant artistic figures.

This was the second time that Saudi Arabia organised its 'Founding Day' celebrations. The country again chose the Turki Awal Road, located between King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Anas Ibn Malik Road, to display 'Al-Maserah'.

Parade, balloon flights, painting competitions, melodies and family events were among other engagements across the nation as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday marked its second 'Founding Day' celebrations highlighting its 300 years of history through culture and artistic events activities and a four-day holiday.

The Kingdom's capital rang in 'Founding Day' celebrations with parades and live performances in locations across the city. Streets filled with celebration as families dressed in traditional attire gathered to watch.

The Ministry of Culture held a musical theatre performance highlighting the history of Saudi Arabia in Princess Nourah University's Red Hall. The show which premiered on February 20 will continue till February 27.

The Ministry also hosted a parade at the intersections of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road and King Salman Road in Riyadh featuring Arabian horses, traditional attire and colourful performances highlighting three centuries of the Kingdom's history.

The historical site Diriyah hosted a 'Founding Day' parade and other family activities in four locations, including JAX Park and Riyadh Skate Park.

One of the most popular family festivities was the Majlis, an educational event spotlighting the heritage and culture of the First Saudi State through lectures, panel discussions and workshops hosted in King Fahd National Library.

Al Liwan cultural event was also organised in Riyadh to commemorate the 'Founding Day' of Saudi Arabia grabbing attractions of visitors as it brought together the country's three centuries' history, tradition and growth through modern infrastructure.

Organised at King Abdullah Financial District in Saudi Arabia's capital here, the event showcased the dynamism of traditional markets and the originality of traditional Saudi attire.

Founding Day', celebrated on February 22 to commemorate the country's founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor